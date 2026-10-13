The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) has welcomed Complytek AI as a new business member, strengthening its network of companies operating in technology, regulatory compliance and financial crime prevention.

Complytek AI is a Cyprus-headquartered technology company specialising in artificial intelligence-powered compliance, know-your-customer (KYC) checks, anti-money laundering (AML), identity verification and risk management solutions.

The company develops technology to help regulated businesses meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements while accelerating their digital transformation.

AmCham Cyprus said Complytek AI’s expertise in regulatory technology and AI-driven compliance aligned with its commitment to innovation, business excellence and promoting Cyprus as a leading technology and business hub.

The chamber said it looked forward to working with the company, creating new opportunities and encouraging collaboration across the business community.

Complytek’s origins date back to 2007, when it began developing custom software and web applications for organisations in Cyprus and other markets.

Over the years, the business built up experience in anti-money laundering, customer verification, risk management and compliance technology.

In October 2024, Complytek was established as a new entity, bringing that expertise together through a connected platform designed for regulated organisations.

The company is self-funded and owns its intellectual property, allowing it to develop its products over the long term and focus on the needs of businesses operating under regulatory oversight.

Its focus is on supporting regulated organisations whose compliance requirements become more complex as their operations and businesses grow.