Michalis Vorkas was re-elected unopposed as Bar Association president on Wednesday, setting out his priorities for his new term.

Addressing the association’s annual general assembly, Vorkas said no decisions affecting the legal profession should be taken “for us without us”.

He also pledged zero tolerance for unethical conduct and interference in the lawyer-client relationship, alongside greater protection for the profession’s independence.

He said the association would press for full implementation of the new civil procedure rules and legislative changes to improve enforcement of court judgments.

Vorkas also pledged support for law firms and said the association’s pension fund had grown from €85 million in 2023 to €102 million in 2026.

The association had also examined 47 bills, submitted 44 memoranda to parliament and organised 162 training activities.

Vorkas said the association would prioritise the Nicosia courthouse and pledged to establish its headquarters in a privately owned building with offices and conference facilities before the end of his term.