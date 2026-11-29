The first in a series of six articles by energy expert Charles Ellinas examining how Cyprus can secure affordable electricity, avoid a potential energy crisis and make better use of its energy resources

The original arguments for importing natural gas have changed fundamentally. Without a credible new strategy, Cyprus risks electricity shortages, continuing high costs and further wasted investment.

Cyprus urgently needs a new energy strategy. Not because the country lacks energy resources or investment opportunities, but because the assumptions underpinning its major energy projects have changed fundamentally.

Solar generation is expanding, battery storage is advancing, electricity interconnection remains a possibility and new conventional generating capacity is being developed. Yet Cyprus continues pursuing these investments largely as separate projects, without demonstrating how they will work together or what they will ultimately cost consumers.

This is the fundamental weakness of our energy policy: the absence of integrated, long-term, planning.

Unless addressed, Cyprus risks replacing today’s expensive, oil-dependent electricity system with another costly system burdened by excessive capacity, underutilised infrastructure and overlapping investments.

The original assumptions have changed

When the Vasilikos LNG import project was tendered in 2019, its economic justification rested on replacing expensive oil-fired electricity generation with natural gas.

Gas was expected to become the principal fuel for electricity generation, creating substantial and relatively stable demand over many years.

That assumption now requires reassessment.

Solar capacity has expanded rapidly. Battery storage will allow more solar electricity to be used during evening hours, reducing conventional generation. Further renewable expansion and the possible Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) could reduce gas consumption considerably.

Gas will remain important for electricity security, particularly when renewable generation is insufficient. But the volume required could be substantially lower and more variable than originally envisaged.

This matters because LNG import infrastructure carries substantial fixed costs. If gas consumption falls sharply, those costs must be recovered from fewer units of gas, potentially undermining the expected savings.

The economics of supplying Cyprus from its own offshore gas discoveries must also be reassessed against realistic domestic demand.

The question is no longer simply when LNG will arrive, but also how much Cyprus will need, at what cost and for how long.

The danger of investing without coordination

Cyprus is simultaneously pursuing LNG imports, additional conventional generation, solar expansion, battery storage and electricity interconnection.

Each project may have a legitimate purpose. But their economics are inseparable.

More solar and storage reduce gas-fired electricity generation. Lower gas consumption increases the unit cost of LNG infrastructure and reduces the utilisation of conventional power stations.

New generating capacity may improve security but could become an expensive investment if subsequently displaced by renewables or imported electricity.

GSI will provide security of supply, significant flexibility, and access to European electricity markets. Imported electricity will compete with domestic production and is expected to contribute to a reduction in prices. Hopefully, the upcoming study by the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide the necessary answers.

Without coordinated assessment, Cyprus could end up paying for several infrastructures designed to meet the same electricity demand.

The approaching 2030 electricity crisis

The immediate challenge is electricity security.

Under existing EU environmental legislation, ageing generating units at Dhekelia and Vasilikos face restrictions from January 2030. The Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority has identified a possible generating-capacity shortfall reaching 720 MW under adverse assumptions.

The government intends to address this through Article 34 of electricity-market legislation, enabling procurement of additional generating capacity.

This is necessary, but potentially expensive. Emergency generators may require substantial availability payments even when operating infrequently, alongside fuel, maintenance and emissions costs.

Cyprus should also explore whether Dhekelia’s existing steam units could remain available temporarily as an emergency strategic reserve during 2030–2031.

Such an arrangement would require a lawful solution to EU environmental restrictions. The government should pursue discussions with Brussels and Article 34 procurement simultaneously.

Above all, Cyprus must secure electricity supplies throughout 2030 and until the delayed major infrastructure projects – LNG import and GSI – become operational.

Waiting until 2029 could make timely implementation impossible.

Solar, storage and the electricity grid

Accelerating renewable generation and storage is essential, but installing additional capacity is not enough.

Cyprus already curtails substantial quantities of solar electricity because the system cannot absorb all the power generated.

Batteries can shift production into evening hours, reduce curtailment and provide valuable system services. EAC’s recently announced programme of 430 MW and 1,000 MWh represents significant progress.

However, storage cannot fully replace dependable generation during prolonged periods of insufficient renewable production.

The electricity grid must also be modernised. Transmission reinforcements, distribution upgrades, digital control systems and faster connections are necessary to accommodate additional renewable generation and storage.

Government must urgently expedite permits and grid connections. Otherwise, investments that could reduce electricity costs before 2030 will remain delayed by administrative obstacles.

A competitive market and a viable EAC

Integrated planning must also address electricity market structure.

More renewable generation will not automatically produce genuine competition or lower consumer tariffs. Market concentration, opaque contracts, unequal grid access and excessive system charges could prevent consumers from benefiting.

Cyprus needs transparent procurement, effective regulation and safeguards against market abuse.

EAC must also adapt. As conventional generation operates for fewer hours and private competitors enter the market, its future cannot depend primarily on oil- and gas-fired electricity.

Investment in renewables, battery storage, flexible generation and competitive electricity supply could help EAC remain commercially viable.

But public and private investors must compete under fair rules. Integrated planning should establish system requirements without protecting inefficient investments or recreating monopolies.

An integrated energy plan for 2027-2035

The government should commission an independent, comprehensive assessment of Cyprus’s electricity system covering 2027-2035.

Using hourly demand and generation modelling, it should determine the most economical combination of solar, storage, conventional generation, LNG infrastructure, grid upgrades and interconnection.

It must examine different demand, fuel price and project completion scenarios, including their implications for electricity security, market competition and investment viability.

Most importantly, it must calculate the total cost to consumers, including infrastructure investment, fuel, emissions, network charges, balancing services and backup capacity.

This assessment should determine which projects remain necessary, which require modification and how investments should be sequenced.

Decisions cannot wait until the next government takes office. Critical work must begin during 2027.

The real priority

Cyprus does not simply need more energy investment. It needs the right combination of investments, implemented in the right sequence and at the lowest overall cost.

Without integrated planning, individually reasonable projects could collectively create an unnecessarily expensive electricity system.

The objective must be dependable, affordable electricity, genuine competition and a sustainable transition away from imported oil.

Cyprus still has time to change course. But it must replace fragmented decisions with a coherent energy strategy before further commitments make that increasingly difficult.