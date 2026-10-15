The trial of suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos continued on Thursday, with the complainant giving evidence via videoconference.

Following her testimony, the complainant is expected to be cross-examined by defence lawyers Christos Pourgourides and Nontas Koriakides when the hearing resumes on Friday, October 16.

Once all prosecution witnesses have given evidence, the court will determine whether a prima facie case has been established. The trial is expected to conclude before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, another witness who had been expected to testify at an earlier hearing is now unlikely to do so, as he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), a senior police officer who served in the criminal investigation unit at police headquarters at the time of the alleged offences was summoned by the prosecution during an earlier hearing.

Phedonos faces five charges: rape, indecent assault of a woman, indecent assault of a woman by another act, assault causing actual bodily harm, and administering a drug or other substance capable of intoxicating a person or overcoming their resistance.

He denies all allegations.