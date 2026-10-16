The complainant in the trial of suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos completed her testimony behind closed doors on Friday, after two days in the witness box.

The complainant testified inside the courtroom, while Phedonos remained outside the premises in an adjacent room.

One prosecution witness will not appear as planned after being admitted to a private hospital in Nicosia with health problems, though judges are expected to consider whether he can give evidence from the hospital.

Phedonos faces five charges, those being rape, indecent assault on a woman, a second count of indecent assault, assault causing actual bodily harm, and administering a substance capable of intoxicating or neutralising another person’s resistance; he has pleaded not guilty to all five.

The case first emerged earlier this year after allegations by Paphos real estate developer Theodoros Aristodemou, who has had long running legal disputes with the Paphos municipality.

He alleged the offences took place over a decade ago around 2014, after which the legal service reviewed the police case file and authorised prosecution.

Phedonas has called the allegations an “orchestrated attack” and a “political assassination”.

The Paphos criminal court has set the next hearing for next Tuesday.