The transport ministry assured on Friday that works on the Paphos-Polis Chrysochous highway would continue, based on legal procedures, realistic planning and financially substantiated positions.

Responding to criticism, the ministry said the initial contract signed in 2021 was worth approximately €73 million, with the completion of the project expected in 2024.

“Early on, serious delays and absence of substantial progress were recorded, which continued despite repeated interventions and warnings issued by the public works department,” the ministry said.

By January 2023, it said, less than 4 per cent of the total value of the contract had been completed, and by October 2024, the project’s progress was just 21.1 per cent.

The transport ministry said that, prior to the termination of the contract, systematic efforts had been made to address the problems.

The public works department then proceeded with a new tender to complete the project, which was cancelled as one bid’s price was too high and the other did not meet preconditions.

The ministry said the government acknowledged the inconvenience caused, but at the same time needed to protect public interest.

“The government will ensure that the continuation of the project will be based on legal procedures, realistic planning and financially substantiated decisions. For the government, the criterion is the completion of a necessary project with specifications that will meet modern needs with full respect for legality, the rights of the people and every euro of the Cypriot taxpayer,” it added.