Gyros – the iconic Greek street food – has origins that reflect a blend of Eastern Mediterranean culinary traditions and 20th century urban development. Its roots are commonly linked to the arrival of the vertical rotisserie technique brought by refugees from Asia Minor in the early 20th century, adapting earlier forms of doner kebab cooking to local Greek tastes and ingredients. In the decades that followed, particularly after the 1920s and 1930s, gyros became established in urban centres such as Athens and Thessaloniki, where it developed into an affordable, fast and satisfying meal for a growing working population.

Traditionally, gyros consists of seasoned meat cooked on a vertical spit, slowly roasted and shaved into thin slices as it cooks. Pork became the most common meat in Greece, distinguishing it from similar dishes in neighbouring regions, although chicken and lamb variations also became widespread over time. The meat is typically served wrapped in warm pita bread accompanied by tomatoes, onions, fried potatoes and tzatziki. This combination reflects the broader Mediterranean emphasis on fresh ingredients and balanced flavours.

As Greek society modernised, gyros evolved from a street food into a national culinary symbol, closely associated with informal dining and social life. Small family run shops known as gyros tavernas became common across towns and islands, each offering slight variations in seasoning, preparation and accompaniments. In tourist destinations, gyros became a familiar introduction to Greek cuisine for visitors, reinforcing its international reputation.

Regional variations also emerged, with some areas preferring thicker pita breads, while others emphasised crispier meat or alternative sauces.

In Cyprus, gyros has been widely embraced and adapted, reflecting the island’s close cultural and culinary ties with Greece. It is commonly found in tavernas and takeaway shops, often served with local twists such as halloumi additions or Cypriot herbs, and is enjoyed as both an everyday meal and a social food shared among friends.

Gyros is popular year round, particularly during summer when outdoor dining and street food culture flourish, making it a staple of both urban life and tourist experience across the Mediterranean. From its origins in refugee kitchens to its present status as a global street food, gyros continues to evolve while retaining its essential character as a symbol of Greek culinary identity.