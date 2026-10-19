Fidelity Investments’ parent company, FMR LLC, has increased its indirect voting rights in Greek toy and retail group Jumbo SA to 5.10 per cent, crossing the 5 per cent threshold following an acquisition of voting rights, according to a corrected announcement by the company.

The notification, submitted to Jumbo on October 16, 2026, stated that FMR LLC’s indirect voting rights had exceeded the threshold on October 14, reaching 6,859,182 voting rights, equivalent to 5.10 per cent of the company’s total voting rights.

FMR LLC’s previous reported holding stood at 4.99 per cent.

The disclosure was made under Greek Law 3556/2007, the European Union’s Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation.

The notification also set out the chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are effectively held, beginning with the ultimate controlling legal entity, FMR LLC.

The entities listed were Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC, FIAM LLC, FMTC Holdings LLC and Fidelity Management Trust Company, alongside FMR LLC as specified in the reported ownership chain.

The increase in the reported voting rights comes as Jumbo continues to record sales growth across most of its markets, including Cyprus, where the retailer reported a strong performance during the back-to-school shopping season.

Jumbo disclosed earlier in October that sales in Cyprus increased by approximately 15 per cent year-on-year in September, while sales for the first nine months of 2026 rose by around 7 per cent.

Across the wider group, sales increased by 8 per cent in September and 6 per cent between January and September.

Bulgaria also recorded strong growth, while Romania was the only market to report a decline.

The company described September as a crucial trading period because of the back-to-school shopping rush, making it an important indicator of wider retail demand.

However, the autumn sales season unfolded against a difficult economic backdrop, with retail conditions differing across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

Jumbo said rising prices and government budget adjustments had put pressure on consumers’ purchasing power to varying degrees, while continuing geopolitical conflicts had sustained instability in energy and transport costs.

These pressures have presented retailers with a challenging operating environment, even as demand during the back-to-school period supported sales growth across the group.

The latest voting-rights disclosure provides an updated picture of FMR LLC’s indirect stake in Jumbo, while the company’s trading figures point to continued growth in Cyprus and across the group’s principal markets, with Romania remaining the exception.