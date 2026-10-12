Jumbo executive board member Sofia Vakaki purchased 3,155 ordinary shares worth €76,315.80 on October 8, the retail group announced on Monday.

The transaction was disclosed in line with the applicable legal and regulatory framework, the announcement added.

The company recently disclosed that its sales in Cyprus increased by approximately 15 per cent year-on-year in September, while sales for the first nine months of 2026 rose by around 7 per cent.

At the same time, group sales grew by 8 per cent in September and 6 per cent between January and September, with Bulgaria also recording strong growth. Romania was the only market to report a decline.

Traditionally serving as a crucial trading period due to the back-to-school shopping rush, September acts as a key barometer for broader retail demand, the company explained.

The company added that this year’s autumn sales season unfolded amid a difficult financial climate, with retail conditions varying across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

It further explained that rising prices and government budget adjustments have squeezed shopper purchasing power to differing extents, while ongoing geopolitical conflicts have maintained instability in energy and transport expenses.