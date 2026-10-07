Jumbo’s sales in Cyprus rose by approximately 15 per cent year-on-year in September, helping the group maintain positive sales momentum across its four markets during the first nine months of 2026.

The Greek retail group said sales at its stores in Cyprus increased by approximately 15 per cent compared with September 2025, while sales for the January to September period were approximately 7 per cent higher year-on-year.

September is traditionally an important trading month for Jumbo because of the back-to-school season, making it an indicator of wider consumer demand trends.

The group said this year’s back-to-school period took place against a challenging economic backdrop, with conditions differing across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

Inflationary pressures and fiscal adjustments have affected consumers’ purchasing power to varying degrees, while geopolitical tensions have continued to contribute to volatility in energy and transport costs.

Despite these pressures, Jumbo said the positive sales momentum seen in previous months continued into September.

Group sales increased by approximately 8 per cent year-on-year in September, taking sales growth for the first nine months of 2026 to approximately 6 per cent.

Jumbo said its sales performance so far allowed management to remain cautiously optimistic about the full-year outlook, while acknowledging limited visibility and continuing uncertainty in the international environment.

In Greece, net sales at the parent company, excluding intercompany transactions, increased by approximately 9 per cent year-on-year in September.

For the first nine months of the year, Greek net sales were approximately 8 per cent higher than during the same period of 2025.

Cyprus recorded one of the stronger performances among the group’s markets during September, with sales rising by approximately 15 per cent year-on-year.

For the first nine months of 2026, sales in Cyprus were approximately 7 per cent higher year-on-year.

In Bulgaria, sales at Jumbo stores and through the group’s local e-commerce platform increased by approximately 15 per cent year-on-year in September.

Bulgarian sales were approximately 14 per cent higher over the first nine months of the year.

Romania was the only market to record a decline, with sales across Jumbo’s store network and local e-commerce platform falling by approximately 3 per cent year-on-year in September.

For the January to September period, Romanian sales declined by approximately 5 per cent year-on-year.