If you are moving from Canada to the USA, ask prospective movers how they handle customs paperwork, what their quote includes and how delivery is scheduled. Those answers help you compare services, but your own admission to the United States and the entry of your belongings are separate processes. Confirm your immigration arrangements and prepare an inventory before committing to a pickup date.

Confirm your immigration arrangements before booking

Canadian citizenship does not automatically authorise employment or permanent residence in the United States. The documents you need depend on your citizenship, status and purpose of entry. For example, eligible Canadian citizens can generally seek TN professional status at a port of entry; Canadian permanent residence alone does not establish TN eligibility. See the State Department’s TN guidance.

Keep passports and the immigration documents relevant to each family member with you. Resolve uncertainties about admission or work authorisation before committing to a non-refundable moving date.

Check which belongings qualify for duty-free entry

Under CBP’s household-effects guidance, furniture and similar household furnishings can generally qualify for duty-free entry when used abroad for at least one year and not intended for someone else or for sale.

That does not make everything in a moving truck duty-free. A newly purchased dining set needs separate consideration even if it travels alongside older furniture. Flag recently acquired goods and retain receipts. Personal effects, including clothing and jewellery, have their own customs treatment; do not apply the household-furnishings rule indiscriminately. Ask CBP or your customs broker about uncertain items before loading.

Prepare Form 3299 for an unaccompanied shipment

CBP guidance on unaccompanied household goods calls for Form 3299, Declaration for Free Entry of Unaccompanied Articles, when you are not travelling with your belongings. Do not assume every self-driven move uses the same paperwork: confirm the procedure for your arrangement with the intended port of entry.

Separate your arrival details from the shipment details

The official Form 3299 instructions distinguish your arrival date and port from the shipment’s arrival and carrier information. If you fly while your furniture travels by road, those details will differ.

Check names, the U.S. address and transport references against the supporting records. Ask your mover or broker which identification and immigration-document copies they need, who completes each section, and whether authorisation is needed for someone to clear goods on your behalf. Never sign an incomplete declaration or guess an arrival date.

Make the inventory useful at inspection and delivery

CBP says that describing a shipment simply as household effects is insufficient; a complete inventory must be available on request. Build yours while packing, using matching numbers on boxes and the list.

For example: “Box 12 — used ceramic plates, six mugs and stainless-steel cutlery.” Give furniture separate entries. Record make, model and serial number for valuable electronics where practical, and photograph their condition before packing. These are useful recordkeeping measures, not a universal CBP requirement for every object.

Identify recent purchases and restricted items separately. Keep a digital copy and a printed copy accessible, then check delivered pieces against the same list.

Review food and plants before sealing boxes

Under USDA APHIS guidance for travellers from Canada, agricultural products must be declared. Permission depends on the product, origin and applicable restrictions. A supermarket purchase in Canada does not prove that produce was grown there. Keep original packaging and receipts, and check current restrictions shortly before departure.

That guidance applies to travellers crossing land borders, not commercial shippers. Confirm the applicable rules before putting food or plants in a mover’s truck.

Decide early whether plants are worth transporting

APHIS lists conditions for Canadian-produced live plants, including a Canadian phytosanitary certificate, bare roots or approved growing medium, and any applicable permit. Requirements vary by plant and origin. Check the species before paying to transport it; giving it away may be simpler.

Clean soil and debris from outdoor equipment and footwear before packing. APHIS warns that soil-contaminated articles, including tools and recreational gear, may be refused or destroyed at entry.

Keep vehicles and other regulated items on a separate checklist

A car needs its own import assessment. CBP’s vehicle guidance addresses EPA emissions and Department of Transportation safety requirements, including the relevant declarations. Check the particular vehicle before arranging permanent importation.

Flag firearms, ammunition, alcohol and tobacco before accepting a moving quote. Form 3299 instructions identify these categories for separate declaration and potentially additional requirements. Obtain item-specific instructions before packing them with ordinary household goods.

Agree on costs and a workable delivery window

When comparing moving services, request a written breakdown covering transport, packing, customs assistance and storage. Establish who pays if an inspection or delayed release creates extra handling or waiting charges. Clarify the damage-claim process and coverage exclusions.

Ask whether delivery is a fixed date or an estimated window, and arrange building access accordingly. Carry documents, valuables and essentials for the first few days yourself.

Check registration after arrival

After arrival, check your USCIS registration obligations. An I-94 issued on admission generally establishes registration; certain Canadian land-border entrants without evidence of registration may need to register for stays of 30 days or longer. Registration itself grants no immigration status or work permission. People subject to the registration requirement must also report address changes to USCIS within 10 days.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).