A second arrest was made on Tuesday over the kidnapping and assault of a 24-year-old Turkish Cypriot man in Limassol, police said.

The arrested man is 45, with the police already having arrested a 30-year-old man early on Tuesday morning, while the police said that the two, as well as a third individual who is wanted, are Greek Cypriots.

According to police, the victim had said that at around 7pm on Friday, while he was in a park, three people approached him, and that following an argument, they had asked that he get into their car.

He said he was then taken to an unknown rural location, where he was stabbed in the right leg.

The three perpetrators then fled, while the victim was found by a passerby, who took him to the Limassol general hospital.

On Monday, Limassol police deputy operations chief Lefteris Kyriacou said that the perpetrators kidnapped the victim, and then “hit him and injured him with a knife”, as “they believed him to be a suspect regarding recent cases of dog thefts”.

He later added that the police are investigating “a case of kidnap and causing grievous bodily harm”, and that “developments are expected in the coming period”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.