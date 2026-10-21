LeBron James overcame a hostile New York Knicks crowd to get off to a winning start in his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, beating the NBA champions 106-100 to kick off a record-extending 24th season.

The 41-year-old hopes to deliver a title for the long-suffering Sixers, and his season debut for Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden drove interest in the most hotly anticipated contest of the NBA’s opening day.

New York’s devoted fans dug deep to see their team receive their championship rings four months after ending a 53-year title drought in June.

The cheapest ticket available on TickPick was priced at over $2,000. The total cost to attend every other NBA team’s home opener, based on the cheapest ticket prices, is $1,545, the resale platform said.

“We played exceptionally well, especially defensively. Didn’t shoot the ball well, but we have we have capable shooters,” said James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“Good way for us to start the season.”

Home fans booed whenever announcers mentioned James’ name ahead of tipoff, and the four-time MVP verbally sparred with a fan late in the first half but otherwise had no issues tuning out the noise as he recorded 14 points, 7 assists and 9 rebounds.

“I’m still getting my rhythm, obviously, you know, just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad, but I like the way we played,” said James, who came to Philadelphia from the Lakers, where he picked up a fourth title in 2020.

Philadelphia fans celebrated his arrival even before he stepped onto the court, hoping he will help end the team’s 43-year title dry spell.

James took the largest pay cut in NBA history when he joined the fourth NBA team of his career. He adds significant firepower to a team that includes 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and newly acquired 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey led the scoring with 28 points on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks swept the 76ers in the conference semi-finals earlier this year.

“Last time we were here we should’ve won,” said Sixers coach Nick Nurse. “These first few weeks have been fun.”