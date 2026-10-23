A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the October 8 burglary of a couple at their home in Sfalagiotissa, Limassol, after gold believed to be stolen was discovered.

Limassol police reported that a coordinated operation by the criminal investigation department and operations unit led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and theft.

He is expected to appear before Limassol District Court on Friday as police seek a remand order.

Five other suspects are in custody and three remain at large.

The police said the robbery involved five hooded men who entered the home while the couple, aged 43 and 36, were sleeping.

Threatening them with knives and a pistol, the intruders tied up the husband and demanded that his wife open a safe.

They stole €5,000, US$1,000 and gold worth more than €100,000 before fleeing.