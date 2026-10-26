In the 2026 CyCF 40 Over Cup, presented by HurryCurry, Nicosia Tigers completed the group stage with a perfect record, thanks largely to outstanding performances from Roman Mazumder, who scored 79, and Karan Singh, who claimed five wickets for just seven runs. Nicosia Tigers set Telugu11 a target of 175, which proved well beyond their reach as they were bowled out for 62 in 22.2 overs. The result confirmed Limassol Warriors’ second-place finish in the group and secured their qualification for the semi-finals behind Nicosia Tigers.

In Group B, Amdocs’ forfeiture against Kipro Tigers has kept the qualification race wide open. With just two group matches remaining, every team in the group still has a mathematical chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

Eight matches were played in the HurryCurry-sponsored 2026 CyCF Autumn T10 Cup, with Punjab Lions delivering a statement victory over Kipro Tigers. Powered by Vansham’s impressive 44, Punjab Lions posted a formidable 110/3 in their 10 overs. Kipro Tigers struggled in response, managing just 40/8.

In another Group B encounter, Black Caps defeated Kipro Tigers by seven wickets, comfortably chasing a target of 54 in just 7.3 overs.

However, Black Caps could not maintain their winning momentum against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol in their next fixture. Despite finishing on 87/5, they fell 16 runs short of Sri Lankan Lions’ 103/4. Tharanga Pathirana was the standout performer for the Lions, smashing a quick-fire 56.

Sri Lankan Lions continued their impressive run in the following match, completing a double victory with a win over BFC. BFC managed just 49 runs in response to Sri Lankan Lions’ 86/5, falling short by 36 runs.

Limassol Warriors wrapped up their T10 campaign with a fortunate 26-run victory over Larnaka Warriors. In a surprising change to the batting order, regular opener Takdeer Kundu came in at number eight and delivered a crucial 39 runs, helping Limassol Warriors reach 85/7. Larnaka Warriors, meanwhile, were dismantled by Pradeep Kumar, who produced a remarkable bowling performance of six wickets for just four runs.

MSN Sport Club enjoyed an excellent Sunday, registering two victories. In their first match against Limassol Telugu, Mangala Gunasekara’s commanding 60 helped MSN Sport Club post 115/5. Limassol Telugu could manage only 59/7 in reply.

MSN Sport Club followed up with another convincing win against Gujrat Lions, triumphing by 53 runs. After MSN Sport Club posted 93/3, Gujrat Lions struggled in their chase and finished on 40/7.

The final match of the day saw Limassol Telugu conclude their campaign with their first win of the season, defeating Gujrat Lions. Batting first, Gujrat Lions managed 66/2 in their 10 overs. Limassol Telugu chased down the target in 7.4 overs, losing just three wickets in the process.

Weather permitting, next weekend is set to deliver another thrilling round of action, with 11 matches lined up in the 21-team T10 competition. With Group C the only group where qualification has already been settled, 11 teams across the other three groups will be eager to secure favourable results and book their places in the quarter-finals.