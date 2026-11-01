Dis-Course relaunches as an independent platform to connect academics, researchers and artists

The Cyprus-based initiative begins a new chapter, with Alexander College as its Founding Academic Partner, connecting academics, researchers, artists and practitioners through talks, conversations and panel discussions in Larnaca and online.

Dis-Course, an independent interdisciplinary platform for ideas, research and public conversation, launches its new programme this November, marking a significant expansion of an initiative established in Cyprus three years ago.

Originally developed as a university-based programme of invited talks, Dis-Course is now evolving into an independent platform connecting academics, researchers, artists, designers and practitioners across disciplines, institutions and geographical boundaries.

Based in Cyprus and international in outlook, it will combine live events in Larnaca with online participation, broadcasting and a growing digital archive, creating a space where ideas can circulate beyond the classroom, conference and individual institution.

What the new programme is all about

The 2026-27 programme will combine talks, conversations and panel discussions. Speakers will be invited to Larnaca, international contributors will join audiences in Cyprus online, and panel discussions will bring together different perspectives around contemporary questions spanning arts, humanities, science, research, culture, media, technology and society.

“Dis-Course started from a very simple idea,” comments its founder, Simon Pruciak, “universities are full of interesting people, research and conversations, but these too often remain within particular classrooms, disciplines or conferences.

“I wanted to create a space where those boundaries become less important, where a photographer can find themselves in conversation with a philosopher, a technologist with an artist, or a researcher with an audience they would not normally encounter. This new phase allows us to open those conversations much further, both in Cyprus and internationally.”

New beginning

The first event of the relaunched Dis-Course programme will take place at Alexander College, Larnaca, on Wednesday, November 4 at 6pm, with Dr Kleanthis Neokleous of the CYENS Centre of Excellence.

Under the title ‘From Research to Experience: Immersive Technologies at CYENS’, Dr Neokleous will introduce the work of the CYENS Centre of Excellence, with particular focus on its Immersive Technologies for Intelligent and Creative Applications (ITICA) and Museum Lab research groups.

The talk will explore how research, technological innovation, creativity and human-centred design come together in the development of interactive and immersive experiences across cultural heritage, education and other application domains.

Through selected projects, Dr Neokleous will demonstrate how research ideas are translated into practical applications using technologies including virtual and augmented reality, 3D visualisation, artificial intelligence and interactive storytelling.

The examples will trace the collaborative process from concept development and experimentation through to implementation and real-world deployment, demonstrating how immersive technologies can create new ways of exploring, understanding and engaging with the world around us.

Participation is free, but advance registration is mandatory through the link https://alexander.ac.cy/dis-course-register.

What’s coming next

The opening event will be followed by a developing programme of individual speakers and larger panel conversations throughout the academic year.

Among the first announced panels is ‘Who Owns the Image? Photography, Place, Memory and the Right to Represent’, bringing together perspectives from photography, visual culture, art history and the built environment.

The discussion will consider questions of authorship and representation: who has the right to make, interpret and circulate images of people, places and histories, and how those questions change as images move between personal, institutional and increasingly computational contexts.

A further panel, ‘The Possibility of Philosophy after Heidegger’, will bring together philosophers to consider the continuing possibilities, problems and responsibilities of philosophical thought in the wake of one of the twentieth century’s most influential and contested thinkers.

More events will be announced closer to the time on the programme’s website www.dis-course.org

Dis-Course

First talk of the season: From Research to Experience: Immersive Technologies at CYENS with Dr Kleanthis Neokleous. November 4. Alexander College, Larnaca. 6pm. Free admission. Registration required. https://alexander.ac.cy/dis-course-register