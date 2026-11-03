Investigations into an event which saw 13 minors end up in hospital over the weekend following excessive alcohol consumption continued on Tuesday with the interrogation of the business owner and event organiser.

“The organiser and the businessman are expected to be questioned within the next few hours, and once the examinations are completed, the file will be forwarded for criminal prosecution of those involved,” Limassol deputy police chief Lefteris Kyriakou said.

Meanwhile, the police proceeded to take statements from the parents and the minors, aged 15 to 17, that were involved in the incident at a Halloween party in Limassol on Saturday night.

“Based on the information we have so far, a large number of minors had entered the premises and it appears that the check that should have been done was not carried out,” Kyriakou said.

He explained that based on testimonies gathered so far, the minors had consumed alcohol resulting in some of them feeling unwell and eventually being admitted to hospital, from where they were discharged on Monday.

Kyriakou said that the teenagers’ parents had initially been told the party would be held at a different location, but were later informed the venue had changed while according to information from their children, no alcohol would be served at the event.

Moreover, he said that the time during which the party took place would be subject of the investigations, adding it seems to have started early and was finished by 11pm.

Regarding the injury of a 16-year-old who was taken to Makarios hospital in Nicosia with a skull fracture, he said the incident occurred outside the premises when the teenagers were leaving the nightclub and that the circumstances of the injury are being examined.

According to Kyriakou, the police are responsible for carrying out checks on minors in nightclubs.

The case was made public after a post was shared on social media alleging that a party for minors had been organised at the venue at which alcohol was consumed in excess, resulting in several teenagers requiring medical intervention.