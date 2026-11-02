Police are investigating the organisers of a Halloween party in Limassol after 13 teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17 were taken to hospital following excessive alcohol consumption, with one 16-year-old subsequently transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia with a fractured skull.

The teenager is believed to have been injured in a fall, with police investigating the circumstances. He had consumed alcohol and remains under treatment at Makarios Hospital.

The other 12 teenagers were discharged on Monday, police said.

The party took place on Saturday night at a well-known club in Limassol.

Police spokesman Michalis Michael said officers were examining possible offences involving the illegal admission of minors to a nightclub and the illegal sale of alcohol to under-18s.

Limassol deputy police chief Lefteris Kyriakou, speaking on CyBC radio, said officers had identified all 13 teenagers and that their health problems appeared to have stemmed from drinking.

Statements have been taken from their parents, who had reportedly been told that the event would take place at a different location and without alcohol.

Police are continuing to take statements and gather evidence to establish who organised the party and who supplied the alcohol.

The case came to light after a member of the public posted a complaint on social media alleging that a party for minors had been held at the venue, with excessive drinking leaving several teenagers requiring hospital treatment.