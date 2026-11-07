Neoliberal dogma, geopolitics and the agony of the euro

The euro area stands on the precipice of a compounding existential crisis driven by unsustainable debt trajectories, asymmetric structural adjustments, persistent supply-side inflation, escalating energy costs and an unyielding geopolitical alignment.

This confrontation is neither a transient liquidity friction nor a rogue accident in bond spreads; it is the arithmetic outcome of two self-inflicted structural flaws: the ordoliberal dogma codified in the 1992 Maastricht Treaty and Europe’s economic subordination to an escalatory Atlanticist posture.

By severing strategic trade links, Europe has invited a chronic supply-side stagflationary shock that its rigid monetary architecture cannot absorb.

Trapped between legal bans on monetary financing and the political impossibility of imposing peripheral-style austerity on core nations, the single currency must either evolve toward collective fiscal sovereignty and diplomatic autonomy or fracture under the weight of national self-preservation.

The Maastricht architecture, asymmetric adjustment and the austerity engine

The structural origins of Europe’s monetary impasse date back to the 1992 Maastricht Treaty, when continental architects established the Economic and Monetary Union without securing the foundational prerequisites of an optimal currency area.

Guided by the assumption that monetary integration would automatically compel political union, leaders stripped member states of nominal exchange-rate flexibility and national central banking, the principal shock absorbers of macroeconomic management.

Public finance remained balkanised among national treasuries bound by a strict 3 per cent deficit cap and a 60 per cent debt-to-GDP ceiling.

Deprived of national currency devaluation and direct lender-of-last-resort guarantees, eurozone members were effectively downgraded to sub-sovereign borrowers.

This architectural weakness is severely exacerbated by the problem of asymmetric adjustment. In a currency union lacking a federal budget or automatic transfer mechanisms, external trade imbalances require symmetrical adjustments from both creditor surplus nations and debtor deficit nations.

For the system to maintain equilibrium, surplus economies must expand domestic demand, increase wages, and raise public investment to absorb regional exports. However, the European framework places the entire burden of adjustment onto debtor states.

Led by Germany, creditor nations run chronic current-account surpluses, effectively exporting deflation across the monetary union. Barred from nominal currency depreciation, deficit economies must rely on internal devaluation, depressing domestic wages, slashing public spending, and dismantling social safety nets to recover price competitiveness.

Geopolitical alignment and supply-side stagflation

The internal imbalances of the eurozone have been further intensified by Europe’s geopolitical stance.

For three decades, continental competitiveness rested upon a stable tripartite foundation: cheap Russian pipeline gas and raw materials, advanced manufacturing across Germany, France, and northern Italy, and expanding exports to dynamic Eurasian markets, notably China.

This triangular trade generated the commercial margins necessary to underwrite Europe’s digital and energy transitions.

That productive framework collapsed when European diplomacy subordinated its strategic autonomy to Washington’s escalatory sanctions regime following the war in Ukraine.

Severing Russian gas flows and enforcing broad trade curbs delivered an acute supply-side shock, driving structural inflation to 3-4 per cent via expensive American liquefied natural gas and commodity bottlenecks rather than domestic wage pressure.

By simultaneously levying trade restrictions against China – a key market for capital goods and a primary source of green-technology inputs – policymakers effectively accelerated the deindustrialization of their own economies.

Central bank paralysis and the limits of monetary intervention

Financial markets long operated on the assumption that the European Central Bank could permanently paper over structural flaws. In July 2012, Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes via the Outright Monetary Transactions framework, successfully compressing sovereign spreads.

That maneuver, however, relied on a disinflationary global environment, enabling balance-sheet expansion without immediately stoking consumer prices.

Yet negative interest rates carried severe distortions: eroding pension returns, compressing commercial bank margins, and encouraging governments to treat debt issuance as costless.

With the turn in the global capital cycle, monetary policy has hit its structural limits. Raising interest rates against supply-driven inflation merely suppresses private investment and deepens economic stagnation without alleviating resource bottlenecks.

This confronts Frankfurt with an acute policy dilemma: absorbing sovereign paper to cap spreads swells the money supply and risks capital flight, whereas rate hikes to enforce price stability escalate rollover costs across high-debt member states.

The Transmission Protection Instrument introduced in 2022 to counter market fragmentation is crippled by its own architecture. Conditioning bond purchases on compliance with arbitrary European Union deficit targets fundamentally misjudges market panic, as capital flees regardless once investors deem sovereign debt mathematically unsustainable.

Imposing this conditionality on core powers such as France or Italy is politically untenable. The European Central Bank is consequently paralysed: withholding intervention risks explosive borrowing costs and banking contagion, while intervening unconditionally invites legal resistance from creditor states committed to ordoliberal orthodoxy.

The strategic choice: federal integration or managed dissolution

The debate over the single currency often focuses on the operational mechanics of financial distress, such as collateral haircuts, repo market illiquidity, and currency redenomination.

Yet these operational stresses are merely symptoms of a deeper institutional failure: an architecture that separates monetary authority from fiscal power while tying national banking solvency to sovereign debt.

Lacking a comprehensive banking union with a common deposit insurance scheme, capital continuously flees vulnerable peripheries for core safe havens, widening economic divergence.

European leaders are therefore confronted with two coherent policy paths.

The first option demands a leap toward a developmental fiscal union that replaces austerity with institutionalised solidarity. This path requires a federal authority empowered to issue joint sovereign debt, or eurobonds, to fund continent-wide investments in green energy, technological innovation, research and infrastructure.

The European Central Bank’s mandate must expand to mirror the US Federal Reserve’s dual objective, elevating full employment alongside price stability.

Concurrently, an equitable adjustment mechanism must oblige surplus nations to expand domestic demand rather than export adjustment costs onto debtor states.

Externally, this model hinges on diplomatic autonomy, stabilizing regional conflicts and restoring commercial ties across Eurasia.

The second option is an orderly, negotiated dissolution. If creditor states continue to veto fiscal mutualisation, joint deposit insurance, and symmetrical adjustment, preserving the single currency ceases to be a viable objective.

Enduring structural stagnation, chronic underemployment, and industrial erosion merely to preserve an inflexible architecture is unsustainable.

Under such intransigence, a managed dismantling, or the targeted exit of surplus nations like Germany, which would allow their currencies to appreciate while peripheral states regain monetary sovereignty, offers a rational alternative to chaotic market breakdown.

The euro area stands at a historic crossroads where institutional rigidity and geopolitical subordination threaten permanent economic decline. Money remains a social and economic instrument intended to promote collective prosperity rather than an unyielding doctrine.

Unless European policymakers abandon rigid fiscal limits and foreign-policy subservience for pragmatic statecraft and genuine solidarity, the single currency will inevitably disintegrate under the weight of its own structural contradictions.