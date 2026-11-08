Stopping the downward course of Cyprus is the main aim for Akel in the 2028 presidential elections, party general secretary Stefanos Stefanou said on Sunday.

At a party meeting in Larnaca, Stefanou referred to the problems faced by society, including high prices, the housing and energy crises, the risk of energy deficiency and the water problem.

He said these problems were the result of “policies followed by the Anastasiades-Disy and Christodoulides governments, which led to the current social deadlocks”

He said that for 100 years Akel has been a force of creation, fighting for and offering services to both the country and its people.