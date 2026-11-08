Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos on Sunday expressed deep sorrow for the tragic shootings in Krakow,Poland.

In a post on X, Kombos expressed his sincere condolences to the families of those killed and his wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

He added that Cyprus stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people.

A Polish gunman likely influenced by far-right ideology killed six people in the main square of the southern city of Krakow before police shot and arrested him on Saturday. Three more bodies were found in his home.

The scenes of blood and bodies strewn across the historic heart of one of Poland’s main tourist attractions shocked a nation that has long viewed itself as safer than western European neighbours that have witnessed such attacks in the past.