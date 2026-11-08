Cyprus has launched an international campaign to prevent the election of the Turkey’s Feridum Sinirlioglu to the position of Secretary General of the United Nations, it was reported on Sunday.

The effort has been launched by the foreign ministry and began immediately after his nomination was announced at the end of October, according to Philenews.

Nicosia has said the reasons against backing Sinirlioglou are not just because of his country’s stance on Cyprus.

In his role as deputy foreign minister, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of his country to the UN, Sinirlioglou has repeatedly questioned the existence of the Republic of Cyprus.

He has also questioned Cyprus’ jurisdiction and advocated a settlement based on two states on the island and sovereign equality, and his election would threaten the success of UN backed talks to find a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Earlier this week, Cyprus and Greece challenged Turkey’s candidate as he pledged “impartiality” without addressing most of their questions directly.

Cyprus’ ambassador to the UN Maria Michael tabled five questions to him in the General Assembly’s interactive dialogue.

A candidate requires nine Security Council votes and no veto from a permanent member, then General Assembly approval.

The new UNSG will take up office on January 1.