A 55-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident on Saturday in Pyrgos, Limassol, although police are also considering the possibility that his death was due to pathological causes.
At around 11.50 on Saturday morning, the 55-year-old was driving on Ayia Marina street, when, under circumstances still being investigated, he crashed into a wooden telegraph pole, where he came to a standstill.
The driver was taken injured to a private hospital in Limassol, where he succumbed to his injuries about two hours later.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, while the exact cause of death is expected to be determined by an autopsy.
Police said the possibility that his death is due to pathological causes cannot be ruled out.
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