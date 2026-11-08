The better coordination, from cancer prevention and diagnosis to treatment and supportive care, with research supporting the design of services, is the aim of the health ministry, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Sunday2nd Blue Route got underway.

Under the slogan Walking Together for the Prevention of Prostate Cancer, the event aimed to raise awareness of the importance of men questioning his personal doctor or urologist about whether a check up is needed.

Charalambides said the state has the responsibility to organise access to this check-up.

According to European guidelines, a screening programme for prostate cancer is being promoted, which provides for free measurement of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) every two years for men aged 50 to 69.

Increasing cooperation to make sure any suspicious findings are properly investigated was one of the reasons behind the recent creation of the National Cancer Institute.

Charalambides highlighted that year ago, President Nikos Christodoulides took part in the first Blue Route, adding that “the state does not just walk by your side, but is by your side”.