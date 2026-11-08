Its proposal for the teacher appointment system is fair and balanced, the education ministry said on Sunday.

It said it has the clear goal of ensuring the possibility of appointing teachers who already serve in public schools, to offer fair opportunities to the new generation of teachers and to ensure the smooth staffing of schools, with the ultimate goal of upgrading the quality of education.

The statement comes amid continued debate over the appointment of teachers after a system to phase out giving automatic positions to those on a list of graduates expired.

Unions have said the new system means those already employed by the ministry but not on a permanent contract risk losing their jobs. But the ministry said “teachers who already serve in our schools and meet the specified criteria will retain the possibility of their appointment”.

It said moving forward, the hiring framework “recognises, on the one hand, the importance of educational experience and, on the other hand, preserves the reformative character of the examination of appointees”.

All new hires will now only gain a position after passing relevant government exams.

After discussions with unions, the ministry said it had “already adopted several of the[ir] positions”.

It said differences remain over union demands that those on the list are given the opportunity of a permanent position without sitting the exams.

“Substantive dialogue does not presuppose the acceptance of every request. It presupposes discussion and evaluation of the suggestions, utilisation of what can be incorporated due to the legal aspect of the issues, as well as a documented explanation of the differences that remain,” it said.

According to legislation passed in 2015, from September 1, 2027, all permanent positions will be filled by those who have passed exams.

“We recognise the experience and contribution of serving teachers, maintain meritocracy and create prospects for new teachers. Because at the centre of every decision on education must be our students and the quality of public education,” it added.

The ministry said to recognise the experience of teachers who have already served or are currently serving in schools, it proposes the creation of a special register.

“In this way, it is ensured that all teachers who meet the specified criteria will remain included in the appointment system” it said.

According to this proposal, fifty per cent of new appointments will be made from this register and fifty per cent from those sitting exams until the register runs out of names.

“The rational staffing of schools is a constant obligation of the state and a key parameter of the planning of the reform,” the ministry concluded.