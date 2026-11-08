With a cold air mass moving in on Sunday, the weather will be mostly clear although som cloud will move in over the mountains with the possibility of some rain on the southern slopes of Troodos.

Temperatures will be about 2-4C lower than the average for the time of year, reaching about 18-21C inland, 20-22C on the coast and around 7C in the mountains.

Temperatures are also set to drop overnight on Sunday, also forecast to be around 2-5C cooler than usual, dropping to 6C inland, 10-12 on the coast and -1C on the mountains, where a frost is set to develop.

Clear weather is expected to remain into Monday with temperatures to remain at about the same levels.