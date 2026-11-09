Alpha Bank repurchased almost 1.31 million of its own shares for €6.19 million during the first week of November, bringing its total treasury shareholding to more than 19.39 million shares, according to an announcement issued on Monday.

The bank acquired 1,307,993 shares traded on Euronext Athens between November 2 and November 6, at an average purchase price of €4.7349 per share.

Following the transactions, Alpha Bank held 19,391,065 own shares, representing 0.86 per cent of its total share capital.

The purchases were carried out under the bank’s share buyback programme, which was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on June 26, 2026.

Alpha Bank had previously announced the programme on July 31, 2026.

The largest purchase took place on November 5, when the bank acquired 1,065,658 shares for €5.09 million, at an average price of €4.7728 per share.

The highest price paid that day was €4.799, while the lowest was €4.71.

On November 6, the bank purchased a further 227,061 shares for €1.04 million, at an average price of €4.5795, with prices ranging between €4.577 and €4.58.

The remaining 15,274 shares were acquired on November 2 for €67,281.97, with the average, highest and lowest purchase prices all standing at €4.405.

The transactions bring Alpha Bank’s latest reported share buyback expenditure to €6,193,280.32.

The purchases come as the lender pursues an ambitious five-year growth strategy covering 2026 to 2030, which was unveiled last week under the name Alpha Accelerated.

The strategy targets more than €4 billion in shareholder distributions or capital deployment by 2030, alongside a normalised return on tangible equity of around 16 per cent and annual earnings per share growth of approximately 12 per cent.

Alpha Bank also aims to achieve normalised net profits exceeding €1.4 billion by the end of the decade, as it seeks to expand services to businesses and households, increase fee income and strengthen profitability.

The plan was presented at the bank’s 2026 Investor Day, marking what it described as the next stage of its development following improvements in profitability, balance-sheet resilience and shareholder distributions under its previous strategy.

Chief executive Vassilios Psaltis said the bank had delivered on commitments made at its 2023 Investor Day to restore profitability, strengthen its balance sheet and return to sustainable growth and shareholder distributions.

He added that Alpha Bank had expanded its capabilities, broadened its product offering, strengthened its position in key customer segments and established partnerships to improve the services it provides.

The buyback announcement also follows the bank’s unveiling of a new corporate identity, intended to reflect its transformation and expanding international presence.

Launched under the message “Defining a new together”, the identity presents Alpha Bank as an international financial group seeking to combine its expanded capabilities and expertise to provide more comprehensive financial solutions.

In Cyprus, Alpha Bank Cyprus chief executive officer Miltos Michaelas said the rebranding represented another important step in the lender’s local development, reflecting its ambition to become more customer-focused through personalised services, modern solutions and advisory support.

Finally, he stated that the group’s expertise would help create new opportunities for customers while supporting the growth of the Cypriot economy.