Compliance with statutory obligations in property sales is an essential prerequisite for the security of transactions

The activation of the procedure for imposing and collecting administrative fines by the Department of Lands and Surveys introduces new developments in property transactions in Cyprus.

Amending Law 132(I)/2023, which came into force on 12 December 2023, strengthens buyer protection and establishes specific obligations for sellers and mortgage lenders.

Failure to comply may result in substantial financial penalties, making careful preparation of every property transaction essential.

The seller’s obligation

The seller is required to attach to the sale agreement, as an integral part thereof, a property search certificate showing any registered encumbrances and prohibitions.

The certificate must be dated no more than five working days before the date of signing the agreement.

Failure to attach the certificate may result in a fine even where the property is free from mortgages.

According to the announced scale, fines amount to €500 for a sale price of up to €50.000, €1.500 for €50.001–€200.000, €4.000 for €200.001–€500.000, and €10.000 for a higher sale price.

This obligation is therefore not merely a bureaucratic formality but a means of informing the buyer and preventing disputes.

The practical importance of the certificate becomes particularly evident when the buyer pays a deposit or undertakes substantial financial commitments.

Knowledge of existing encumbrances before signing allows appropriate terms to be agreed for payment and release of the property, thereby reducing the risk of future disputes.

Protection where a mortgage exists

An important innovation is the procedure enabling the buyer, subject to the statutory requirements, to pay the agreed amount into the seller’s designated bank account with the mortgage lender and secure the transfer of the property.

Where the relevant encumbrances are limited to a pre-existing mortgage or a deposited sale agreement, and the owner is not subject to any prohibition, the deposit of the new sale agreement requires either the lender’s written declaration, Form A, or the buyer’s confirmation, Form C.

This special provision does not apply in the same manner where other encumbrances exist, such as court-registered memos.

Upon receipt of the amount specified in Form A, the mortgage lender is obliged to issue a payment confirmation, Form B, and take the necessary steps to release the property from the mortgage or discharge the mortgage.

If the lender issues the confirmation but fails to take the required action, the director of the Department of Lands and Surveys has the authority, subject to the statutory conditions, to proceed with the release or discharge and the transfer of the property.

This reduces the risk of a buyer remaining trapped despite having paid the purchase price.

Failure by a mortgage lender to comply attracts fines according to the mortgage amount: €5.000 for a mortgage of up to €50.000, €15.000 for €50.001–€200.000, €40.000 for €200.001–€500.000, and €100.000 for an amount exceeding €500.000.

These penalties underline the importance of the lender responding promptly to its statutory obligations.

The provision is particularly significant where the seller is experiencing financial difficulties. The buyer now benefits from an additional protection mechanism without depending exclusively on the seller’s cooperation, provided that the statutory conditions governing the transfer are satisfied.

Implementation and right of appeal

On February 13, the Department of Lands and Surveys announced the activation of the procedure for imposing and collecting fines, with a transitional period for information and compliance running from February 16, 2026 to May 16, 2026. That period has now expired.

Importantly, both the seller and the mortgage lender may appeal to the Minister of Interior for a review of the decision imposing a fine within 30 days of its notification.

This constitutes an important procedural safeguard, allowing the affected party to challenge the penalty by presenting relevant factual and legal arguments. However, this right does not remove the obligation to comply with the requirements of the law.

The new provisions link transparency with effective buyer protection. However, security in property transactions cannot be achieved through substantial fines alone.

It requires timely examination of the title deed, proper completion of the prescribed forms, clear communication with the mortgage lender, and consistent compliance with the applicable procedures.

All parties involved must be aware, in good time, not only of their obligations but also of their rights.

Appropriate legal guidance before signing an agreement provides more effective protection than dealing with a violation after it has occurred. In property transactions, compliance with the law is a foundation of trust, not merely a formal obligation.