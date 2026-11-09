Christmas is a time when enjoying good food takes on a special significance. People make time for their loved ones, create special moments and raise their expectations when it comes to food. With its international Christmas campaign Lidl shows how high quality, a wide variety of products and affordable prices make special Christmas experiences possible for everyone.

Across all channels, Niko the Nutcracker serves as a relatable guide through the festive season. He represents curiosity and the joy of stepping off the beaten track to experience enjoyment in all its facets – whether at a lavishly set holiday table, through small culinary discoveries in everyday life, or while celebrating together with family and friends.

Enjoyment and quality at affordable Lidl prices

With its extensive Christmas range, Lidl offers everything customers need for a festive season full of enjoyment. From high-quality food products from the Deluxe and Favorina brands, customers can find countless ways to celebrate Christmas just the way they want. And even during the festive season, they can continue to rely on Lidl’s promise: high quality and special moments of enjoyment at affordable prices.

The international campaign brings this promise to life through an integrated 360° communication plan. Alongside the touching Christmas film, Lidl takes audiences on a journey into the world of festive indulgence starring Niko the Nutcracker, through TV spots, targeted online videos, engaging social media content, and eye-catching in-store POS materials across the entire store network.

Discovering festive enjoyment mindfully

Enjoyment comes in many forms. That’s why, as part of its Christmas campaign, Lidl is also showing how festive enjoyment can go hand in hand with a balanced diet. The vegetarian Christmas menu features vegetables, wholegrains and plant-based proteins, reflecting the principles of the Planetary Health Diet. It delivers full flavour with more plant-based ingredients, which generally require significantly less water and agricultural land than a conventional meat-based menu. The menu demonstrates that enjoying delicious festive food at Christmas doesn’t have to mean making sacrifices.

Sharing enjoyment with others

The magic of enjoyment becomes even greater when we share it with others. That’s why Lidl is once again accompanying its international Christmas campaign with national donation initiatives. Through these initiatives, the company supports charitable organisations and strengthens their commitment to local communities.

This year, Lidl Cyprus once again supports the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society through its Christmas Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, specifically funding the nutrition programme for patients hosted at the “Arodaphnousa” Palliative Care Centre, as well as the “Adopt a Room” programme through a financial donation.

The initiative is built on a simple yet profound reality: at “Arodaphnousa”, every meal is far more than just food. It is an integral part of the holistic care provided to patients, contributing to their comfort, dignity, and overall quality of life. Through this campaign, we highlight the collective effort of Lidl Cyprus, our customers, and the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, ensuring that “at the table of care, there is always a place for everyone.”

In doing so, Lidl reaffirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility as an indispensable part of its business operations — not only during Christmas, but throughout the entire year.

The international Christmas campaign launched on November 8, 2026. Lidl’s festive product range is already available on store shelves, and the public can find more information about the campaign and watch the new Christmas commercial here.

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