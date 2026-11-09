After 34 years mastering the traditional glass dance, Ntinos Kkanti earned a second Guinness World Records certificate, dedicating his achievement to his late brother

Balancing a single wine glass on your head while dancing would be challenge enough for most people. But imagine 468 glasses balanced above your head while dancing to traditional Cypriot music.

For Ntinos Kkanti, 47, from Aradippou, this is a skill he has spent 34 years mastering. Balancing the 468 wine glasses, weighing a total of 73kg, earned him his second Guinness World Records certificate.

His love for traditional Cypriot dance, which began when he was just 13, has taken him to performances across the Middle East, international sporting events and even a Formula 1 event in Abu Dhabi.

Even though the thought of hundreds of glasses sounds like an accident waiting to happen, Kkanti insists he no longer needs to practice.

He first became fascinated by the glass dance as a teenager and deliberately set out to learn it. “It was not something that happened by chance. I chose to learn because I found it challenging.”

A traditional dance mastered over 34 years

The glass dance is a traditional Cypriot dance that according to Kkanti was performed during celebrations. A dancer would balance an upside down glass on his head, traditionally supported by a folded handkerchief and move to the rhythm of the music without letting it fall.

One explanation for the custom is that a man would demonstrate his ability to balance a glass while dancing, challenging others to do the same.

With his two Guiness certificates

There is another amusing interpretation of the tradition. “Another says that men would dance with a glass on their heads to prove to their wives that they were not drunk,” he says.

Although the dance was traditionally performed with just one glass, dancers gradually added more. As a teenager, Kkanti spent numerous hours practicing with real glasses, breaking some along the way.

Nowadays, however, he says the skill has become second nature. “At this point, with 34 years of experience, I don’t need any practice at all.”

So what is the secret to balancing so many glasses while dancing?

“First of all, you have to be a balanced person,” he jokes. More seriously, he attributes it to experience, concentration and confidence.

But, things have not always gone according to plan. Kkanti remembers a time when he was performing at a wedding when he slipped and all the glasses crashed on the floor. Instead of letting the situation ruin the occasion, he joked to the guests that he had done it deliberately, just to prove the glasses weren’t glued to his head and then started again.

Kkanti’s first attempt at the Guinness World Record came in 2022, when he was invited to take part in a charity event for children with disabilities or special needs at Saint Lazarus Church in Larnaca.

“I simply accepted,” he says. He managed to balance 270 wine glasses while dancing, earning his first Guinness World Records certificate.

Kkanti balancing the glasses on his head

A record dedicated to his late brother

Three years later, he set out to reclaim the record, this time in the main square of his hometown, Aradippou. He also wanted to honour his late brother.

His brother passed away in 2007 while he was dancing at his engagement party. The two had performed traditional Cypriot dances together for many years. After his death, Kkanti stopped dancing altogether.

“For five years after his death, I could not perform or dance traditional Cypriot dances because we had danced together for so many years,” he says.

Eventually in 2012 he started dancing again. When he achieved his second Guinness record in April 2025, balancing 468 glasses he dedicated the achievement to his brother’s memory.

Kkanti’s performances have also stretched beyond Cyprus. In 2017, he finished in second place on the show Greece’s Got Talent, which opened many doors. Since then, he has performed at international shooting and karate competitions, as well as Greek restaurants in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. In October, he also performed at an event hosted by the Cyprus embassy in Jordan.

Taking Cypriot dance to international audiences

Kkanti’s distinctive vest

An event that stands out, however, is in December 2025 when he performed beside the Formula 1 circuit in Abu Dhabi, dancing to traditional Cypriot music in front of around 500 people.

For those not familiar with the custom, the image of a dancer balancing dozens of glasses can prompt many questions.

“Very few know about the tradition, but almost everyone asks afterwards where I’m from and what I’m doing,” he says. His traditional vest with the Cypriot flag stitched onto the back serves as a hint.

Through his performances he is also given an opportunity to introduce Cypriot culture to audiences. He especially enjoys the interest he creates among spectators keen to learn more about the dance and its origins.

As to future plans, Kkanti hopes to continue dancing for as long as his health allows, bringing the tradition to more countries around the world. Another Guinness record is not out of the question.

“If the opportunity comes and I feel ready, I will definitely give it a try,” he says.