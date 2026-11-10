Cypriot director Myrsini Aristidou’s award-winning film Hold Onto Me has been nominated for the European Young Audience Award 2027, as its campaign for the Oscars continues.

The film is one of three nominees for the award, part of the European Film Awards, and will be judged by young people aged 12 to 19 from across Europe.

The winner will be announced on January 16, 2027, at the 39th European Film Awards ceremony in Athens.

The film has also screened to sold-out audiences at the 67th Thessaloniki International Film Festival, with two screenings.

Hold Onto Me is Cyprus’ official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

Its Oscar campaign is supported by the deputy ministry of culture, the foreign ministry, Invest Cyprus, Cytavision and Limassol municipality, which are helping fund its international promotion.