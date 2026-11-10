Teachers’ unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek said on Tuesday they are considering taking industrial action over the government’s proposed changes to the appointment system in state schools.

The three organisations said they would convene their governing bodies in the coming days to discuss possible measures, accusing the education ministry of failing to consult them properly before moving ahead with the bill.

In a joint statement, they said the ministry had shown a lack of respect for their role and had delayed opening discussions on an issue that could affect hundreds of teachers and their future employment.

They also disputed the ministry’s claim that it had adopted nine of the 10 recommendations put forward by the unions, describing this as misleading.

The organisations said they had not even received a copy of the bill, despite the ministry announcing that it would be put out for public consultation.

They argued that meaningful dialogue was impossible while they were being kept in the dark about the proposed changes.

The unions also criticised President Nikos Christodoulides, saying they had written to him requesting a meeting to explain their concerns but had received no response.

They said they called on October 8 for him to intervene.

The three organisations, which represent around 17,000 members, will hold meetings to inform teachers about the developments and discuss their next steps.

They also plan to meet political parties and the House education committee to present their concerns.

They warned that they would not accept changes that could put their members’ jobs and rights at risk.

The unions called on the government to take responsibility and restore proper dialogue, stressing that their willingness to negotiate should not be mistaken for acceptance of the way they have been treated.

The dispute reflects ongoing concern over the education ministry pushing through with changes to the way teachers are appointed after the end of a phased period of changes.

The existing appointment list is due to be abolished on September 1, 2027.