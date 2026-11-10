Wizz Air showcases Cyprus as a year-round destination to Spanish media

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air brought more than 100 Spanish journalists and content creators to Cyprus for a three-day surprise trip between November 7 and 9, as the airline joined forces with tourism authorities and airport operator Hermes Airports to promote the island as a year-round destination.

The initiative, called Let’s Get Lost, began in Barcelona on November 6, when participants boarded a special Wizz Air flight without knowing where they were heading.

The destination was revealed when the aircraft landed at Larnaka International Airport on Friday night, introducing the group to Cyprus for a programme designed to highlight the island’s culture, traditions, gastronomy and natural attractions beyond the peak summer season.

More than 100 journalists and content creators from Spain took part, accompanied by members of the Wizz Air team.

During the November 7-9 programme, participants explored several parts of the island through a specially arranged itinerary intended to introduce them to authentic Cypriot experiences.

The programme included a visit to the traditional village of Lefkara, where guests experienced local hospitality and attended workshops showcasing traditional crafts and practices.

Participants also enjoyed local wine-tasting experiences at Dafermou Winery, followed by a sunset party in Paphos at Cap St George Hotel and Resort, where they were able to experience the area’s coastal scenery and November sunshine.

The activities were intended to demonstrate that Cyprus offers visitors considerably more than its traditional summer holiday attractions, with opportunities to experience its heritage, food, hospitality and landscapes throughout the year.

The initiative was co-organised with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, while Hermes Airports sponsored the event and the Larnaka Tourism Board supported the arrangements by facilitating accommodation.

Participants stayed at four hotels, namely Golden Bay Beach Hotel, Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca, Sandy Beach Hotel and Lordos Beach Hotel & Spa.

Beyond the surprise element of travelling to an undisclosed destination, the campaign was designed to introduce Cyprus to new international audiences through the coverage and social media exposure generated by Spanish journalists and content creators.

By bringing media representatives and online creators to the island outside the main summer period, Wizz Air and its partners sought to strengthen Cyprus’ visibility in Spain and encourage future visits during the quieter months.

“Bringing Let’s Get Lost to Cyprus was a fantastic opportunity to showcase a destination we believe in so deeply,” said Andras Rado, head of communications at Wizz Air.

“Cyprus is a perfect holiday spot all year round, a perfect escape, even in the winter, for anyone from the colder parts of Europe,” he added.

“Watching our guests embrace a completely new destination without stereotypes, enjoy the beautiful sunny weather in November, and discover the island’s rich culture, warm hospitality and stunning sunsets is exactly what our Let’s Get Lost initiative is all about,” Rado continued.

“We’re extremely grateful to our dear partners in Cyprus for making this enormous project a reality. We’re proud to strengthen the connection between Spain and Cyprus, and we remain committed to investing in the Cypriot market, while making exciting travel opportunities accessible to more passengers,” Rado stated.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said the initiative provided an opportunity to introduce international media representatives and content creators to the range of experiences available in Cyprus throughout the year.

“We were delighted to welcome this unique initiative to Cyprus and introduce international journalists and content creators to the experiences our island offers throughout the year,” Koumis said.

“From our cultural heritage and traditional villages to our gastronomy and natural landscapes, Cyprus has so much to discover beyond the summer months,” he added.

“Collaborations such as this play an important role in strengthening our country’s international visibility and supporting our strategy to establish Cyprus as a year-round destination,” Koumis explained.

Maria Kouroupi, director of aviation development, marketing and communication at Hermes Airports, said the airport operator was pleased to support the campaign, describing it as an innovative way of promoting Cyprus abroad.

“We are very excited to be part of this special initiative by Wizz Air and to have had the opportunity to support such an innovative and engaging experience,” Kouroupi said.

“Every initiative that promotes Cyprus abroad is a great opportunity to showcase our island, its unique character, culture and hospitality, especially when targeting a market such as Spain, which presents significant potential for Cyprus,” she added.

“We are confident that experiences like this can help raise awareness of Cyprus among Spanish travellers and further strengthen the connection between the two countries,” Kouroupi said.

The successful completion of the campaign highlighted the importance of co-operation between the aviation and tourism sectors in promoting Cyprus internationally and developing new source markets.

The content and experiences shared by participating journalists and creators are expected to help expose Spanish audiences to the island’s attractions and encourage travel outside the traditional summer holiday period.

Wizz Air said it remained committed to investing in the Cypriot market and supporting tourism growth through improved connectivity.

The airline also pointed to the recent opening of its Madrid route, which adds to air links between Cyprus and Spain and forms part of its efforts to make travel more accessible across its network.