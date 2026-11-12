The weekend of November 12 to 15 is all about autumn festivals, intimate music concerts, exhibitions and the first Christmas events

Festivals

The weekend begins with the Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary. Returning to the St Raphael Resort & Marina in Limassol, the festival opens its doors to holistic practitioners, yogis and those interested in wellbeing for a weekend of classes, connections and talks with over 100 events.

In the capital, the Nicosia Alternative Book Festival arrives at YALLA Collective Space & Café this November 14 and 15 for book markets, talks, zines and presentations as the island’s independent publishers, literary collectives and beyond gather.

At ARTos House, the 13th New Music Festival continues its concert series until Saturday, November 14, opening up the floor for new contemporary music creation.

Also happening in Nicosia is the Awareness 2026: ReHeritAge event on November 13 and 14 at Acropolis Park. The After:noon / Project team presents its annual art exhibition and gathering, bringing together more than 25 artists and a programme with performances, workshops, activities, musicians and DJ sets.

Back for its 22nd edition is the Boyz Stuff Show that returns this November 14 and 15. Held at the Cyprus State Fair, two days of cars, motorcycles, motorsport engines and unique exhibits are coming up to entertain visitors of all ages.

Films & Social events

The Spin

Film lovers have the opportunity to enjoy an Irish comedy this November 12 at Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia. The Spin will be screened in its original English language at 8.30pm and has free entry as it shares the story of two unlikely friends who go to great lengths and meet colourful characters as they try to save their record store.

On Sunday, a different kind of social event arrives in Paphos for another edition. The world-travelled F*ck the Small Talk is an event and social experience that aims to bring together strangers for a night of meaningful, interactive fun and deep conversation. Skipping the typical chit-chat, the event aims to get people out of their comfort zone and allow strangers to get to know each other through games and curated activities.

The first of the Christmas events extravaganza appears this Saturday as the Strovolos Municipality hosts a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with guest star Greek singer Panos Mouzourakis. At 6pm, the Strovolos Town Hall will fill with fans and Christmas lovers to enjoy the sight and catch the singer up close. Santa will be there as well to offer gifts to little ones, while free mulled wine and hot chocolate will be offered to older guests.

Live music

Music performances for old and young are on this weekend, and a few of them are addressed specifically to young listeners. The 1st Baby Concert Festival takes place this Saturday at Ktima Demosthenous in Limassol, offering face painting, music instrument-making, a mini market with baby items and, of course, an interactive concert for children with the Baby Concert Band.

A concert for infants, toddlers and young children will happen in Nicosia too on Sunday at the AG Leventis Gallery as the Marios Toumbas Trio and jazz vocalist Ioanna Troullidou present a jazzy performance titled Autumn Melodies. Young audience members and their grown-ups will get to scat, dance, play and explore the exciting world of jazz through interactive activities woven into the concert. The repertoire includes Joseph Kosma’s Autumn Leaves to Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World, as selected artworks from the permanent collections of the AG Leventis Gallery accompany the music.

In Paphos, a Rock Social for all ages is coming up this Saturday at the Groovy Garden. From 6.30pm onwards, the venue will blast the very best of early 90s rock, from grunge and alternative to hard rock, metal and progressive. Jam sessions, games, ice breakers, food and drink will offer visitors a rockin’ good time.

A previous edition of the Mind, Body & Spirit festival

Mind, Body & Spirit Wellbeing Festival

25th edition with over 100 workshops, talks and presentations on holistic health and wellness, plus an exhibition and marketplace. November 14-15. St Raphael Resort & Marina, Limassol. Saturday: 10.30am-8pm. Sunday: 9.45am-8pm. www.mbscyprus.com

Nicosia Alternative Book Festival

Two-day festival with talks, zines and presentations. November 14-15. YALLA Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. @nicosia.alt.book.fest

Farmers Fest

Vintage market, workshops and activities. November 15. Lexeko Estate, Lythrodontas, Nicosia district. 11am-6pm. €10 for adults, €5 for children. www.lexekoestate.com

13th New Music Festival

Music performances. Organised by the Cyprus Composers Centre. Until November 14. ARTos House, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission

Awareness 2026: ReHeritAge

Art exhibition, workshops, DJs, performances and activities. November 13-14. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. Friday: 5pm-11pm. Saturday: 10am-12am. https://www.facebook.com/afternoon.project.nicosia

Boyz Stuff Show

Annual motorsports event. November 14-15. Cyprus State Fair, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Spin

Irish feel-good comedy screening. November 12. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. In English

F*ck the Small Talk

Social experiences with games, and curated activities for strangers to get to know each other deeply. November 15. Paphos. 1.30pm-4.30pm. €15-20. In English. https://www.epicllama.com/fuckthesmalltalk

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Strovolos Municipality event with Greek singer, Panos Mouzourakis. November 14. Strovolos Town Hall, Nicosia. 6pm

1st Baby Concert Festival

Mini market, face painting and interactive concert for children. November 14. Ktima Demosthenous, Limassol. 3pm-6pm. Tel: 99-280944

Autumn Melodies

Family Jazz Concert for infants, toddlers and young children with the Marios Toumbas Trio and jazz vocalist Ioanna Troullidou. November 15. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10.15am-11.15am and 11.45am – 12.45pm. €10. In Greek and English. Tel: 22-668838



Paphos Rock Social

Early 90s rock music, games, ice breakers and jam sessions. November 14. Groovy Garden, Paphos. 6.30pm. Free entry. Tel: 97-816269