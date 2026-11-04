A different kind of book fest arrives in the capital this month – one that brings together independent publishers, bookshops and collectives for two days of books, zines, discussions and presentations. The Nicosia Alternative Book Festival returns on November 14 and 15 for the second edition at YALLA Collective Space & Café.

The 2026 agenda features an open discussion on colonialism, anti-colonialism and nationalism in relation to Cyprus; a discussion on racism and the experiences of migrants in Cyprus; a thematic focus on the relationship between language and power; and an exploration of the relationship between capitalism and the Ottoman world.

Following a collective spirit that unites local initiatives related to the matter, the festival brings together participants working across different traditions of political and cultural thought. Participating this year are Affect Editions, Bomba Picnic, Faura Books, Fisherwomxn, Futura Books, IWW, La Zone, Moufflon Bookstore, OWK Press, Platypus, San Casciano, Yalla Bookstore, Anarchiki Domi Vivliou, Antipodes Publications, Vivliopolio Ideodromio, Vivliopoli Peridiavasi, Ektos Grammis, Eutopia, Marxist Bookshop, New Cyprus Association, Panopticon, Cultural Foundation 1948, Potlatch, Psifides and AFOA.

The organisers aim to cultivate a culture of respect, cooperation and solidarity through collective self-organisation. The festival approaches books not simply as commodities or objects of entertainment, but as tools for social change.

Nicosia Alternative Book Festival

Two-day festival with talks, zines and presentations. November 14-15. YALLA Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. @nicosia.alt.book.fest