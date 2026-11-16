Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Monday that it purchased 2,539 of its own shares at a price of €1.315 per share during a trading session on November 13.

The share repurchase transaction was carried out through The Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), according to a formal filing.

The acquisition was executed in two separate tranches on November 13, 2026, comprising an initial purchase of 1,739 shares followed by a second purchase of 800 shares, both at the price of €1.315 per share.

Demetra Holdings stated that the buyback was conducted in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The company added that the purchase took place pursuant to the authorisation granted by its annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.