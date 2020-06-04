June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this woman?

By Andria Kades0401
Jana Solarikova

A 33-year-old woman from Czechia has been reported missing from her Paphos home, police said on Thursday.

Jana Solarikova, 33, has been missing from her home since Wednesday. She has been described as 1.50m tall, slim, with short, dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information can contact Paphos CID at 26 806 021 or the citizens hotline 1460. Alternatively, people can contact their closest police station or use the ‘report a crime’ form on the police application.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: zero new cases on Thursday

Andria Kades

New online platform launched for consumers to buy direct from producers and manufacturers

George Psyllides

Turkey resuming flights to the north on June 10

Reuters News Service

Arrivals from UK possibly next month, and no, Cyprus is not paying for the holiday if people test positive

Andria Kades

Turkish Cypriots stage new protest on Thursday

Andria Kades

Firefighters battling blaze in Moutayiaka

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign