Eurobank on Tuesday announced the development of a day care centre for people with disabilities over the age of 21, along with two independent living residences for adults with autism.

According to the announcement, the €2 million project will be implemented in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare as part of Eurobank Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The aim of the project, the bank said, is to enhance existing care services by offering structured support to people with disabilities through modern, specialised facilities and trained staff.

Eurobank described the programme as one designed to promote active social inclusion, skill development, and creative engagement.

The new day care centre will provide a safe and supportive environment for adults with disabilities, offering programmes that support social integration, psychological empowerment, and creativity.

The two independent living residences will be tailored to meet the needs of adults with autism, supporting their autonomy and daily well-being.

The Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare will assume operational responsibility once construction is completed. This includes running the specialised programmes and ensuring proper staffing.

Eurobank will finance the project in full, including construction supervision and project management, to ensure quality standards and timely delivery.

“Our responsibility as an organisation goes beyond supporting economic growth,” said Michalis Louis, CEO of Eurobank Cyprus.

“We are committed to continuous social contribution, especially for people truly in need,” he continued. “This initiative is about dignity, safety, and hope for a better future for people with disabilities, people with autism, and their families.”

He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare, saying its crucial role in implementing the project and enhancing social care services in Cyprus.

“The services provided to adult persons with disabilities are being significantly enhanced through the commendable initiative of the Eurobank Group, for which I express my heartfelt thanks,” said Marilena Evangelou, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare.

“This collaboration will establish a modern centre that embraces individuals with severe disabilities, offering specialised care, empowerment, and social integration services,” she added.

She also stated that “the creation of two independent living residences substantially strengthens the support framework for people with autism.”

The deputy minister further said that Eurobank’s initiative “is an example of social responsibility and highlights the importance of synergies in achieving actions with real social impact.”

The bank stated that the initiative “aligns with the core pillars of Eurobank’s corporate social responsibility, with a strong focus on inclusion, care and support for vulnerable social groups”.

“Eurobank demonstrates its commitment through action, aiming to create a positive and lasting social impact in Cyprus,” the announcement added.

“Its ambition is not only to be the largest banking organisation in the country, but also an institution with a truly humanitarian mission,” the bank concluded.