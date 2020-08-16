August 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for Monday

By Andria Kades01

There is no respite from the heat in Cyprus as the met office issued a yellow weather warning for Monday due to extreme temperatures.

Inlands, the temperature is expected to reach 40C and 32C in the mountains, on Monday. The temperature in south, east and north coasts is expected to be around 35C and around 31C in west coasts.

The warning said vulnerable groups such as elderly people and young children face more health risks due to the heat.

Temperatures are expected to gradually begin decreasing on Tuesday, and will continue to do so until Thursday.



