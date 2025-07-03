Consistent with its commitment to social responsibility, Lidl Cyprus supported the Cyprus Red Cross Youth Section’s Pancyprian Camp this year, which hosted students aged 12-15 from all over Cyprus at the Chandria camp centre over June 20-27, 2025.

This initiative offers children a haven of creativity, education and empowerment, through workshops, educational games, excursions and activities, all with solidarity and cooperation at their core. The week-long camp operates as a living laboratory of social cohesion, encouraging the development of skills such as teamwork, creativity and critical thinking.

Lidl Cyprus contributes substantially to the success of the programme, covering the daily nutritional needs of the participants, and offering, as part of the camp’s completion ceremony, a specially-designed menu by Lidl Food Academy chefs, giving kids a unique culinary experience.

By supporting the Cyprus Red Cross camp, Lidl Cyprus reinforces its vision of a society with equal opportunities, emphasising the empowerment of young people and their active participation as future citizens. This is yet another example of how Lidl Cyprus chooses to honour the trust it receives from society on a daily basis, through acts of substance and service.

