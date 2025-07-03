The number of registered unemployed persons in Cyprus stood at 9,153 at the end of June 2025, data from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rose slightly to 9,833 in June from 9,780 in May.

Nevertheless, unemployment dropped by 959 people, or 9.5 per cent, compared with June 2024.

Cystat said the year-on-year decline was mainly driven by lower jobless numbers in education, financial and insurance activities, construction and manufacturing.

There was also a significant decrease among newcomers to the labour market.

By sector, manufacturing unemployment fell to 402 in June from 458 in May, while construction dropped to 401 from 426.

Wholesale and retail trade edged lower to 1,297 from 1,400, and accommodation and food service activities fell to 762 from 934.

Financial and insurance activities saw unemployment decline to 380 from 405, while transport and storage slipped to 244 from 264.

Administrative and support service activities also recorded a small drop, moving down to 322 from 337.

In contrast, public administration registered a sharp increase, with the number of unemployed jumping to 2,171 in June from 658 the previous month.

Meanwhile, education also saw a rise, climbing to 895 from 263.

Elsewhere, human health and social work activities posted a marginal increase in unemployment, rising to 256 from 230 in May.

Arts, entertainment and recreation also went up slightly, reaching 184 from 147.

The number of unemployed newcomers eased further, falling to 274 from 297 in May.

Finally, in January, registered unemployment stood at 13,147, with a seasonally adjusted figure of 10,367. Since then, the actual number has dropped by almost 4,000 people.