Yo-Yo Ma talks all things cello to Twitter followers

In this video, world-renowned musician Yo-Yo Ma, uses the power of Twitter to answer questions about the instrument he is most known for: the cello.

Some queries are about the anatomy of the instrument, others are about playing posture and fingering techniques, still others reference pop culture in expressing their knowledge gaps.

Questions posed include: would Yo-Yo Ma ever collaborate with a rapper? Why is it that in every movie the cellist plays Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1? Why are cellos so expensive? Can you hurt you arm playing the cello?

The maestro answers these queries and more, with playfulness, sincerity and candour.

View the original video here.

Good Living is the Cyprus Mail’s portal of curated content from across the internet, showcasing local and global ideas, cultural highlights, and scientific and technological developments to inspire a sustainable life.