May 31, 2021

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Deputy tourism minister on UK and Russian mission to lure tourists

By Evie Andreou00
Cyprus Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios Is Seen During An Interview With Reuters In His Office In Nicosia
Savvas Perdios

Deputy minister for tourism, Savvas Perdios will be travelling to London and Moscow in the coming days in attempt to push for tourist arrivals from Cyprus’ two biggest markets.

Perdios will head a delegation that will visit these two capitals for contacts.

“The current epidemiological picture of Cyprus and its vaccination programme will be explained, while at the same time ways of an immediate solution to any pending issues regarding the arrival to Cyprus of tourists from the United Kingdom and Russia will be examined,” an official statement said.

Emphasis will be given to the protocols of entry into the country, in a bid to inspire confidence and security for travellers, tour operators, airlines and all other stakeholders in the sector, it added.

Perdios is to also travel to Athens to participate in a summit of the UN World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Commission for Europe.

While in Athens, Perdios will have the opportunity to discuss with his counterparts ways to address the great challenges posed by the pandemic in the tourism sector.

 

