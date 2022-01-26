European Bridge League seminar in Larnaca

The 11th NBO Officer’s Seminar is taking place in Larnaca to discuss the game of bridge, under the auspices of the European Bridge Federation. Participants will be arriving from all over Europe on Thursday 27th January and departing Sunday 30th January.

The meetings will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Sunhall Hotel in Larnaca. Officers from the Cyprus Bridge Federation will also be joining the many European Federations attending the seminars, namely President Philippos Frangos, Treasurer Errikos Leonidou and Secretary Frosso Tylliris.

Like many other sports, bridge has suffered during the Covid pandemic as most bridge clubs were forced to close. The seminar is structured to highlight ideas of moving on post-Covid and exchanging ideas for the promotion of European bridge.

The game of bridge is being played successfully by people all over the world live online on many apps, the most popular being BBO BRIDGE BASE ONLINE. This connects players and clubs who regularly have online competitions.

Online bridge has been a great source of comfort to people during lockdown and is continuing to grow in popularity. It features in the seminar topics and will be discussed during the opening session on Friday morning after the EBL President’s welcoming speech.

Jan Kamras EBL President, is hoping for a much improved situation for players in 2022, saying “we may have to live with coronavirus as we have learned to live with others.”

All the bridge clubs in Cyprus are participating in online competitions in addition to re-opening the clubs again. Most clubs In Cyprus opened in October 2021 and face to face games and competitions successfully resumed.

All details are on the Cyprus Bridge Federation website (www.cyprusbridge.org)

The European Bridge League have been advertising the event in Larnaca on their website and social media.

Bridge is a sport which can be played by people of all ages and is growing in popularity. Events and bridge holidays are being organised all over the world.

It is a sport uniting people from all walks of life, a sport that requires great skill, strategy but above all etiquette.

Many great names have been or are highly skilled bridge players – namely Sir Winston Churchill, Omar Sheriff and Bill Gates.

Please contact the CBF if you want to play bridge in Cyprus on 70002345.

This year’s Cyprus Bridge Festival will be taking place at Limassol’s Navarria Hotel from the 18th to 22nd March 2022.