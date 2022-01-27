Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

A total of 34 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Friday, the health ministry announced.
Free rapid testing for the general population has been scrapped, while unvaccinated individuals must present a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours, carried out privately.
Eligible for a free rapid test are minors (12-17) who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.
Also eligible for free testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who did not receive a booster seven months later, and those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine, only for the period in between the two doses. In both cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Hours
|Limassol
(6 sites)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public”)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Yermasoyia (hotel lobby)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Kolossi Conference Centre (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Larnaca
(5 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Livadia Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Makariou Estate Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Nicosia
(16 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Nicosia Mall
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos Police Station)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Panayia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Dali Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia
|8.30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri (aftostegasi)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|2 pm – 6 pm
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|8.30 am – 6 pm
|European University Cyprus (cafeteria)
|8.30 am – 6 pm
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|8.30 am – 6 pm
|Paphos
(4 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Chlorakas Church
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Famagusta
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|(3 sites)
|Dherynia Seniors Centre
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Avgorou Seniors Club
|8:30 am – 6 pm