January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for resisting Covid check

By Gina Agapiou081
police car 02

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Paphos for allegedly preventing officers from carrying out a Covid measures check at his son’s business, police said on Thursday.

According to police deputy chief in Paphos Michalis Ioannou, the man was found at a hairdressing salon where officers went at around 4.30pm on Wednesday to check for any violations of the coronavirus protocols.

He allegedly prevented officers from carrying out the inspection and obstructed the performance of their duties, Ioannou said.

The man, who was also the father of the business’ owner, was taken to the police station, charged in writing and then released pending his court appearance.

Police fined the establishment €500 because the owner was not wearing a face mask, had no SafePass and there was no coronavirus signage visible at the salon.

 

 

Related Posts

Dodgy website scamming customers, consumer watchdog warns

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: 27 positives from test to stay programme in schools

Gina Agapiou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Tourism sector calls for urgent action over staff shortages

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Toddler denied treatment in Germany because parents are unvaccinated

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Concerns over high numbers in ICUs (Updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign