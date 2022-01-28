Daily News Briefing

January 28, 2022

In today’s episode, a three-year-old boy, who has been hospitalised with serious heart disease at the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia, has been denied treatment abroad because his parents are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the EuroAsia Interconnector, the most expensive project Cyprus has ever been involved in has been approved for €657 million in funding from the EU.

In other news, commuters in Nicosia and Larnaca will soon be able to use 5G-powered internet in buses and stops, operator Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) announced on Thursday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

