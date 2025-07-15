The Larnaca nursery under investigation following allegations of abuse after parents reported bruises and a bite marks on their eight-month-old daughter was closed on Tuesday afternoon due to missing permits.

According to police, the parents filed a complaint with the police on Friday, July 11, after their daughter returned from the private nursery.

While the police announced that they are investigating to determine if the bruises may have resulted from abuse or another child at the nursery, the parents have not so far agreed to have the child examined by a forensic doctor.

Following the complaint, a subsequent check of the nursery revealed that it was operating without the necessary permits, resulting in the suspension of the nursery’s operations.