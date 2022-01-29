January 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 16 businesses, 19 individuals booked for breaking measures

By Antigoni Pitta00
violations

Nineteen people and 16 businesses were booked in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning for violating coronavirus protocols, police said.

The fines came out of 2,140 checks carried out around the Republic.

A spokesman said that most individuals were fined for not wearing a mask and for not having a valid SafePass. Some venue employees were also found without a valid SafePass, and one business was fined for surpassing its allowed guest limit.

The majority of the checks, 574, were carried out in Nicosia, with fines to 12 individuals and 11 businesses.

In Limassol, 189 checks turned up four fines for individuals and three for businesses, while one person and two businesses were fined in Paphos out of 155 checked.

Two more people were fined in Morphou after 171 checks.

No fines came out of 492 checks carried out in Larnaca and 432 in Famagusta.

Traffic police carried out 124 checks and the coast guard three, with no violations.

