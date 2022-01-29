Coronavirus: Free testing sites for eligible groups on Sunday

A total of 63 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Sunday, the health ministry announced.
Free rapid testing for the general population has been scrapped, while unvaccinated individuals must present a negative coronavirus test every 72 hours, carried out privately.
Eligible for a free rapid test are minors (12-17) who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination, such as pregnant women.
Also eligible for free testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who did not receive a booster seven months later, and those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine, only for the period in between the two doses. In both cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Hours
|Limassol
(15 sites)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public”)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Yermasoyia (hotel lobby)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Kolossi Conference Centre (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Yermasoyia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|8:30 am – 5 pm
|13th Primary School (Ayios Spyridonas), 18 Miltonos Street
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|4th Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|20th Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|8:30 am – 5 pm
|Pissouri Central Square
|8:30 am – 12 n.
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 pm – 5 pm
|Kyperounta Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|Larnaca
(12 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaca (former Community Centre)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Makariou Refugee Housing Community Council, Kamares area (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Livadia Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Kiti Old Nursery School
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ormideia Community Council (underground area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Kornos Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Athienou Municipal Building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Anglisides Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Kalavasos Event Hall (Museum)
|9 am – 4 pm
|Lefkara Conference Centre
|8:30 am – 4 pm
|
Nicosia
(26 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Nicosia Mall
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Spyridonas Church (behind Lykavitos Police Station)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|10 am – 6 pm
|Panayia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|10 am – 6 pm
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|10 am – 6 pm
|Dali Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri (aftostegasi)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Acropolis
|10 am – 6 pm
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|10 am – 6 pm
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|10 am – 6 pm
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Peristerona Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Agion Constantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Kakopetria Community Council
|9 am – 5 pm
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Metropolis of Tamasos and Oreini, Episkopeio
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Akaki Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Livadero Park, Palaichori
|11 am – 4 pm
|Agrokipia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|Paphos
(6 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Chloraka Church
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Famagusta
(4 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Dherynia Senior Citizens Centre
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Avgorou Senior Citizens club
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|8:30 am – 6 pm